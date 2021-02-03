After reviewing information on the project last week, city commissioners officially approved Wednesday a memorandum of understanding with the Emporia Country Club allowing the construction of a public pickleball facility on the premises.
The six-court facility (which will be considered a city park upon completion) will be on the current site of the country club’s unutilized tennis courts, directly adjacent to its parking lot. Additional ingress and egress easements have been approved by the ECC as part of the agreement, giving the city additional access (and maintenance obligations) for nearby sidewalks and one or more ECC parking stalls for public use.
Barring any weather or complications due to the pandemic, construction should begin in the spring with an estimated completion date of late July.
“The project is estimated to be about $300,000 [and] private donations will cover about $60,000 of that for a net city cost of $240,000,” said Assistant City Manager Lane Massey. “I want to point out that those are not tax dollars, those are funds coming from the Lake Kahola fund, which are separate funds dedicated to recreational projects such as these.”
Addressing some of the commission’s previous concerns with the deal, Massey said he had been in contact with ECC officials during the week in order to determine the best areas for signage, adding that club leadership had expressed a willingness in sharing amenities with the general public.
“There were some questions about signage and I tried to give some examples of what that might look like,” Massey said. “We met… to look at locations for the signage, and I think we’ve got some areas right by the court and just east of the entrance that would be conducive to putting up a sign to indicate there would be public parking available in that area…
“ECC has also indicated that they would allow anybody using the pickleball courts to use their facilities as long as they’re open. In the summertime, they’re pretty much open everyday, so there would be use of facilities there.”
In other business Wednesday, commissioners took final action on another long-discussed topic, officially approving an ordinance for the institution of a Community Improvement District at the upcoming Flint Hills Crossing development.
The $6.8 million project — located on a portion of the DeBauge-Krueger tract near 18th Avenue and Graphic Arts Road — will bring the construction of a QuikTrip convenience store and a new access road granting connections to Interstate 35, the Kansas Turnpike and US Highway 50. Under the CID agreement, an additional 1% sales tax will be applied to purchases made at businesses on the property, with a maximum possible term of 22 years under state law.
Funds collected from the CID overlay will be used for infrastructure adjacent to the site, primarily storm drainage and the construction of a new new roadway connecting Graphic Arts Road to the north roundabout. Projected cost of the improvement is $1.7 million, with about 50% being derived from the CID collected on site.
In the past, the city has approved two similar CID agreements, with the first coming at the Flinthills Mall and the second at the Pavilions shopping complex off of W. 24th Ave.
During the meeting, commissioners also:
^ Approved bids for two new 2021 Ford F-150 pickups for the Emporia Police Department from John North Ford in the amount of $59,980
^ Approved a $24,500 agreement with Municipal H2O for the completion of Risk and Resiliency and Emergency Response plans for the water treatment plan
