Flint Hills Technical College’s Practical Nursing program is celebrating this week after ranking first out of 1,107 programs nationwide for the number of graduates passing the National Council Licensure Examination.
Mountain Measurement Inc released its ranking based on comparisons between programs with at least 10 graduates who took the NCLEX-PN examination during the same reporting period, FHTC said this week.
The NCLEX-PN tests critical thinking skills using information students learned in school, to make sure graduates can make quality nursing judgments and provide safe patient care.
According to FHTC Director of Nursing Kim McNeese, the accolade is validation of the hardwork put in by faculty, staff and students at the tech college.
“We’ve been really working hard — the faculty as well as the students — to try to get their end goal; to pass that NCLEX and get out there in the healthcare field so they can help others,” she said. “We know that’s a really huge need in this world right now. We’re super proud of everybody and so excited.”
McNeese said this shows the level of dedication nursing program faculty has for their students, and each other.
“We support each other, we encourage each other and we lead by example,” she said. “We show our students how much we care. We have the ability to give that one-on-one attention to our students to give them those educational opportunities that they need to be successful.”
McNeese said she’s proud of what FHTC’s nursing program offers. On top of preparing students for the NCLEX-PN, faculty also offer hands-on learning experiences.
“We’ve done a really good job in the very recent years to make sure all of our equipment and technology is up to date,” she said. “Within the last year we got new simulators that the students can use to have a safe environment to practice their skills on. We keeps our lab and lab equipment up to date, ensuring we stay in line with current practices, so they have the very best opportunity for their learning.”
McNeese reiterated that she’s proud FHTC can compete with larger nursing programs at different institutions across the country in terms of graduation rates and course offerings.
“I just want to say how incredibly proud I am of all of the faculty, the staff that we have within the nursing department, because without all of the blood, sweat and tears this isn’t possible,” she said. “This is a total group effort. Not just one person makes it happen. We have all these little parts that make a whole, so I’m incredibly proud of all of them, and the hard work definitely pays off.”
