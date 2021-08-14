If this week’s USD 253 Board of Education meeting was any indication, the one thing we all can agree on is we want what’s best for our kids.
How that is accomplished in the middle of a pandemic, however, is a whole other story.
We heard it loud and clear Wednesday night: Parents, students and community members making their opinions known — some in more constructive ways than others. Unfortunately, during the board meeting audience members had to be reprimanded more than once for their bad behavior.
After extended public comments on both sides of the mask issue and a four-hour long session, the board voted in favor of requiring universal masking in district buildings.
Like it or not, that decision for our schools has been made.
But something the board cannot legislate is how we as parents and community members will respond as things change throughout the year (and things will change).
That part is going to be up to us. One-hundred percent our choice.
We can choose civility, respect and decency to advocate for what we think is best for our kids and our community or we can choose to shout, bully and mock each other into a corner — which never works and causes more harm to our kids than good.
Let’s be honest, no one has “the answer” to the crisis we are in. There isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution. We are all doing the best we can with what we know today to make the best decisions for ourselves and our families.
But one thing is for sure: No mandate or policy has more influence over the well-being of our kids than we do. They’re watching us.
Whether it’s at a local board meeting or on social media, in schools or in our neighborhoods, let’s choose what’s really best for our kids in a time like this: adults in their lives who are good role models.
After all, we are the adults here and the only thing more infectious than a virus is the example we set.
Ashley Walker
Editor
(1) comment
We will be lucky if we survive this pandemic. Those of us who do survive will be lucky if we keep our friendships.
