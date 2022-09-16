CareArc and Lyon County Public Health will begin distributing both the Moderna and the Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent COVID-19 vaccines starting on Monday, Sept.19.
These boosters target tow Omicron subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5, which are by far the most contagious versions of SARS-CoV-2 to date, accounting for nearly 90% of cases in the United States.
The CDC recommends the new bivalent vaccine as a booster dose at least two months following you most recent COVID-19 vaccination. The boosters are available for people 12 and older.
The Moderna bivalent booster vaccine is in limited supply, however the vaccines are interchangeable, and people can switch brands from a previous vaccine.
To schedule an appointment to receive a vaccine, please call 620-342-4864.
CareArc’s COVID-19 vaccine schedule is as follows:
- Monday - Adult Moderna (18+) both bivalent (boosters) and monovalent (primary series)
- Tuesday - Pediatric Moderna
- Wednesday - Adult Pfizer (12+) both bivalent (boosters) and monovalent (primary series)
- Thursday - Pediatric Pfizer
“The updated COVID-19 boosters are formulated to better protect against the strains currently circulating in Emporia,” said Melissa Smith, Community Health Manager. “They can help restore protection that has waned since someone’s previous vaccination. As we are going into winter where we have historically seen spikes in COVID cases, now is the best time to get the Omicron booster. And you can get your flu shot at the same time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.