Connie Miller, 74 years of age, has gone home to her

Lord and Savior on April 19, 2020. She is the daughter

of Samuel and Corina Stoner of Albert Lea, MN. Connie

has four siblings. Her brother, Dale Stoner and sister,

Jackie Miller survive her and brother, Roger Stoner and

sister, Sondra Allen preceded her in death. She is also

preceded in death by two grandchildren, Jessica Miller

daughter of Darold Miller and Carrie Hinz and Joseph

Peres son of Kim Nuessen and Robert Peres.

Connie met the man of her dr eams, Gaylerd

Miller, and they w ere married on Mar ch 12, 1966.

They have four beautiful children, Darold Miller

and wife Suzanne, Theresa Miller the “smart” one

that never married, Kim Nuessen and husband J oe,

and Lisa Gonsalez.

Connie was best known for her beautiful smile,

kindness, corky sense of humor, silliness and

compassion for others. She worked at Hopkins, Koss

Construction and different packing plants.

Her most important and favorite roll was being a

Grandma to Justin and wife Rachel, Katie and Kami

Miller; Matthew, David and wife Janessa Peres; Riley,

Jaden, and Lindsey Nuessen; Anthony Gonsalez and

Madison Miller. She also was a Great-grandma to

Brayden Jordan; Ashlee, Jessa and Cash Miller; Mason,

Gracie and Makenzie Peres. All whom she will be

watching over from heaven.

In Loving Memory to a w onderful wife, mother

and grandma.

