Connie Miller, 74 years of age, has gone home to her
Lord and Savior on April 19, 2020. She is the daughter
of Samuel and Corina Stoner of Albert Lea, MN. Connie
has four siblings. Her brother, Dale Stoner and sister,
Jackie Miller survive her and brother, Roger Stoner and
sister, Sondra Allen preceded her in death. She is also
preceded in death by two grandchildren, Jessica Miller
daughter of Darold Miller and Carrie Hinz and Joseph
Peres son of Kim Nuessen and Robert Peres.
Connie met the man of her dr eams, Gaylerd
Miller, and they w ere married on Mar ch 12, 1966.
They have four beautiful children, Darold Miller
and wife Suzanne, Theresa Miller the “smart” one
that never married, Kim Nuessen and husband J oe,
and Lisa Gonsalez.
Connie was best known for her beautiful smile,
kindness, corky sense of humor, silliness and
compassion for others. She worked at Hopkins, Koss
Construction and different packing plants.
Her most important and favorite roll was being a
Grandma to Justin and wife Rachel, Katie and Kami
Miller; Matthew, David and wife Janessa Peres; Riley,
Jaden, and Lindsey Nuessen; Anthony Gonsalez and
Madison Miller. She also was a Great-grandma to
Brayden Jordan; Ashlee, Jessa and Cash Miller; Mason,
Gracie and Makenzie Peres. All whom she will be
watching over from heaven.
In Loving Memory to a w onderful wife, mother
and grandma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.