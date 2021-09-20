The Emporia Gazette
KEARNEY, NEB. — The Emporia State volleyball team opened MIAA competition over the weekend with a pair of losses at No. 1 Nebraska-Kearney and at Fort Hays State.
The Hornets were swept by the top-ranked Lopers 25-19, 25-15, 25-17 on Friday. Leah Mach had nine kills and Orianna Clements had six. Setter Riley Bernskoetter had 22 assists and Shelby Ebert had 15 digs. Dorianne Lebron had three solo blocks and three block assists.
After winning the first two sets, Emporia State fell to Fort Hays State in five 20-25, 24-26, 25-23, 25-16, 15-9 on Saturday The Hornets were led in kills by Clements and Mach with 13 and Lebron with nine. Berskoetter had 41 assists and Rylie Fornelli had 36 digs.
Emporia State is now 2-7 on the year. It will play Washburn on the road Tuesday evening.
