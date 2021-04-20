The Emporia City Commission will vote on whether to adopt a new Rural Housing Incentive District policy during its action session at 7 p.m. Wednesday evening.
The policy was been drafted after three lengthy discussions during previous action sessions and seeks to address the housing needs revealed by the 2020 Lyon County Housing Study based in part on the successful blueprint implemented by Dodge City.
The RHID program is a statewide strategy to incentivize Kansas cities with fewer than 60,000 people within a county of fewer than 80,000 people to develop and renovate housing in accordance with identified needs.
After voting on the new policy, the commission will decide whether to designate the Kretsinger Tract a Rural Housing Incentive District as requested by the developers of the land.
The preliminary development plan for the Kretsinger Tract is to build 60 single-family units, either for renter or owner occupation.
Passage of the resolution would be the first step in the process of RHID designation. If approved, the resolution would be reviewed and further authorized by the Kansas Department of Commerce before further official steps could be taken.
The approval process by the Department of Commerce could take up to four weeks.
The commission will also vote on whether to annex three parcels of land at 3601 W. Sixth Avenue (2.60 acres), 1501 E. Logan Avenue (.20) and 1503 E. Logan Avenue and 1201 S. Weaver Street (90 acres) into the city of Emporia.
The city voted to approve the purchase of the land at 1503 E. Logan Avenue and 1201 S. Weaver Street for $1 million for the purpose of industrial development in February.
Additionally, the commission will decide whether to use Kansas Department of Transportation funding to resurface US Highway 50 from Prairie to Neosho streets. The KDOT funding would cover 90% of the project’s costs up to $300,000, with the city being responsible for the other 10% and anything above the $300,000 threshold.
