Anthony Mathias Dold, 79 of Emporia died Thursday, September 2, 2021 at his home.
Anthony was born August 9, 1942 in Colwich, Kansas the son of Mathias and Wilhelmina (Bergkamp) Dold. Anthony was a full time farmer and worked for many years at I.B.P. and then Cargill in Emporia as a mechanic. He retired from work in town ten years ago and has been retired from farming for 1 year. Anthony was a member of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Emporia and had served in the Kansas National Guard.
On June 4, 1966 Anthony married Virginia Rita Stroot at Sacred Heart Church in Colwich. She survives of the home. Other survivors include: daughter Carol Harris and husband Scott of Strong City, Kansas, sons Paul Dold and wife DeeDee of Sterling, Kansas, Daniel Dold and wife Joan of Emporia, John Dold and wife Bonnie of Emporia, Gregory Dold and wife Tara of Emporia, Christopher Dold and wife Nicol of Emporia, First Sergeant Eugene Dold USMC Ret. and wife Jessica of Emporia, brother Melvin Dold and wife Mary of Colwich, sister-in-law Ursula Dold of Lawrence, Kansas, sisters Rita Peitz of Cheney, Kansas, Margaret Weber of Goddard, Kansas, sister-in-law Pat Dold of Udall, Kansas, sister Theresa Stuhlsatz and husband Ken of Garden Plain, Kansas, grandchildren Samantha Loux and husband Spc. Jason Loux US Army, Victoria Dold, Solomon Dold, Joshua Dold, Kyle Dold, Nathaniel Dold, Katelyn Dold, Jeremy Dold, Elijah Dold, Amelia Dold, Sara Dold, Trenna Dold, Maesea Dold, Derek White-Dold, Audrey White-Dold, Airman First Class Marcus White-Dold USAF and wife Allyson, Brittany White-Dold, Courtney White-Dold, Jeanie Cookson and husband Mark, Chris Harris, Samantha Martin, Delaney Dold, Lance Corporal Call Dold USMC, Kamryn Dold, Quinn Dold, Maddie Dold, Clayton Dold, Jack Dold, Lucas Dold, great-grandchildren JP Loux, Liam Loux, Theodore White-Dold, Jacob Cookson, and Elizabeth Cookson. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Cletus Dold, LaVern Dold, Albert Dold, David Dold, sister Marilyn Stump, sister-in-laws Irene Dold, Carol Dold, brother-in-laws Richard Stump, Robert Peitz, and Lawrence Weber.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home. Cremation is planned. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Emporia. The Rosary will be recited 10:00 A.M. preceding the Mass. Father Sam Brand, nephew, of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Ark City, Kansas will be the Celebrant. Inurnment will be in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Emporia.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic School, Catholic Youth Formation, Children’s Mercy Hospital, or Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made thru:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.