Geneva E. Ferrara, 86, Emporia, passed away at the Emporia Presbyterian Manor, Emporia, KS on Friday, November 15, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at the Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home at 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, November 19, 2019, conducted by Pastor Brenda Ulrich, Grace United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the Memorial Lawn Cemetery.
Geneva Ellen Ormsby was born in Emporia on March 7, 1933, the daughter of Oren and Ilma (Beck) Ormsby. She married Fred White in 1953. They later divorced. On May 22, 1970 she married Melchoir “Mel” Ferrara. He survives.
Geneva is also survived by her children, Toni (Dave) McNaughton, Olathe, KS, Brenda Ponce, San Antonio, TX, Robin McBride, Olathe, KS, Kay Beth (Bob) Leehy, Blair NE, Rick (Jami) White, and Dan White, Emporia, KS; step-daughter, Lynn (Kelly) Brien, New Orleans, LA; sister, Maurine Smith, Wichita, KS; 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant son, David D. White; step-son, Mel Ferrara, Jr.; brothers, Wayne and Raymond Ormsby; and sisters, Marjorie Weaver, Dorothy Ormsby, and Nadine Carlson.
She was a graduate of Emporia High School, and Flint Hills Technical College. She worked as a secretary for Dr. John Setterstrom Chiropractic for 12 years. Geneva was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. She was also a member and former President (1970) of the Auxiliary of Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #2587, a member and former President (1987) of the Auxiliary of Ball-McColm Post #5, American Legion, and a member of the Auxiliary to Lowry-Funston Post #1980, Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Memorials have been established with Grace United Methodist Church. Contributions may be sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
Condolences may be sent to the family online through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
