The Sertoma miniature train will return to Soden’s Grove Park on Wednesday, June 2.
The public can ride the train during its regular-season operating hours, which are 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, and 9-11 a.m. on Thursdays.
Tickets cost just 50 cents per person.
Those wanting to schedule a private party can do so by calling 620-412-3806.
The train travels around a 1/3 mile track and soft drinks, cotton candy and ice cream bars are available at the depot.
The Emporia Sertoma Club has operated the train since 2001 and the ride’s history dates back to the late 1950s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.