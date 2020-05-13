City Finance Director Janet Harrouff gave Emporia City Commissioners recommendations on potential budgetary cuts that could be made as the city continues to navigate the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday morning via Zoom.
The recommended cuts are a proactive measure at this time, Harrouff said, to help mitigate any lost tax revenue in the coming months. So far, the city has not seen a decrease in property tax or sales tax revenues because of how they are distributed.
"With property taxes, we receive a distribution in January and a distribution in June from the county for the big ad valorem payments," she said. "The distribution we received in January was higher than what we had budgeted, so we really won't know the exact amount of the decrease in ad valorem taxes until we get our payment in June."
Harrouff said the county has estimated a 13 percent decrease in that revenue so far, but she is erring on the side of caution and planning for a 15 percent decrease.
With the sales tax revenues, the collections run about two months behind. Harrouff said the city has still not seen the expected decrease for that reason — but it is coming.
"We won't know anything specific until the end of May — which will be half of March's," she said. "Most everything was shutdown for half of March and the majority of April, so we are anticipating but we don't know for sure exactly what is going to come in as of yet."
Harrouff told commissioners that all city departments have been asked to "hold the line" on purchases and projects if possible. That would bring a potential savings of around $300,000 to the city.
Other potential areas of savings for the city include $92,000 should the city choose to keep the Jones Aquatic Center closed through the summer. The city could also save money on certain operations at the municipal golf course due to decreased activity with tournaments not being held.
One area where the city has already seen a decrease in revenue is with water and sewer sales. Harrouff attributed this to lower productivity at area manufacturers and businesses, as well as the inability of some residents to pay their bill due to unemployment.
The city falls under the statewide order that prohibits the disconnect of utilities for nonpayment through May 31.
"The majority are still paying their bills as they always have been," she said. "There are some, because they are unemployed or short of money, who have chosen not to continue making their monthly payments for the services they are receiving. Those are still going to be owed. We're not waiving utility service fees, we're waiving the disconnection fees because we're not doing the shut-offs."
Harrouff said people with a balance can call the water department to set up a payment plan to help them get caught up. That way, she said, they aren't caught with a giant water bill due all at once when the disconnect order ends.
The water department can be reached at 343-4244.
Harrouff wanted to encourage everyone in the community to shop local when possible to help offset the expected downturns in the coming months.
"Shop local and support your local businesses," she said. "By doing so, you're supporting your local businesses, but you're also supporting the City of Emporia. When you purchase things from them and pay your sales tax, it's coming back to the city. It's two-fold in what you're helping."
Community Development Coordinator Jeff Lynch also discussed whether or not to participate in the Emergency Solutions Grant — a program administered by the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation. The funding goes to local agencies that help the homeless population, giving them food, shelter and other essential items while assisting them in finding permanent housing.
The city has participated in the program for many years, Lynch said.
Commissioners are expected to approve the request next week.
Public Works Director Dean Grant then discussed the possible vacation of a portion of County Road K, south of County Road 130, as part of the ongoing airport runway expansion project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.