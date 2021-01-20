The Olpe boys muscled through a knock-down-drag-out first half to knock off Madison 47-29 on Tuesday night.
The first half was an all-out brawl and the frustration of the coaches and fans for both teams was palpable throughout.
The Eagles got out to a 6-2 lead in the game’s first few minutes before the Bulldogs responded to go on top 7-6. After the first eight minutes expired, Olpe held the lead again at 10-7, but the offensive numbers were concerning for both sides.
Olpe had shot 4 of 11 from the field while Madison shot 3 of 11, and both teams had turned over the ball five times.
The pitchers’ duel continued in the second period, with Olpe pulling away a bit to take a 19-12 halftime lead. Turnovers continued to be an issue for both teams, as Olpe had six more in the second quarter and Madison had five.
Olpe head coach Chris Schmidt said that he thought his team’s rapid and overzealous pace got it out of sorts in the first half.
“I thought we were just going too fast,” he said. “I think we had the right intention, but we were just a little bit out of control, and that’s the offensive part of it. I asked them at halftime, ‘does the ball have too much air in it or what?’ Because it just seemed like we were all over the place.”
After halftime, the Eagles settled down, turning over the ball a single time while outscoring the Bulldogs 17-7 in the third quarter.
“I thought we did a better job of running some stuff in the second half,” Schmidt said. “Our defense got some things in the second half to help us open it up, so that’s good to see.”
Olpe held steady in the fourth quarter to pull out the hard-won victory 47-29.
“We learned a lot tonight to see what we’ve got to do better at and we’ve got to go to work tomorrow at practice,” Schmidt said.
The Eagles shot the ball well in the second half to boost its overall shooting percentage to 55% on the night (21 of 38), but turned the ball over 18 times, often with forced or errant passes.
Schmidt said that his offense was still “in process” and that credit for Tuesday’s win goes to the defense, which he thought played very well, including forcing 15 Madison turnovers and holding the Bulldogs to 26% (11-43) shooting.
“I thought we played hard,” Schmidt said of his defense. “We beat people to spots and did a pretty good job on the boards. I thought Chris Olsson did a real nice job on the boards. We’re going to get better offensively, but the big thing goes to the defense tonight.”
Junior Derek Hoelting led the Eagles in scoring on Tuesday with 13 points, while fellow junior Damon Redeker added 11 and senior Chris Olsson had eight.
Madison — which started the season 7-0 but has now lost its second straight game to a then-undefeated opponent — were led by junior Drew Stutesman with 12 points and senior Chase Harrison with nine.
Schmidt praised Madison for playing Olpe tough throughout the game.
“They’re just a good bunch of kids,” he said. “We didn’t see their best night tonight. We’ll probably run into them again and it’s going to be a whole different ball game. They [have] length, they [have] athleticism, and they get after it on defense too, so credit goes to them too.”
The Bulldogs are now 7-2 and will look ahead to the Lyon County League tournament next week, where they will have that chance to meet Olpe again.
The Eagles, meanwhile, improved to 6-0 and have a quick turnaround ahead as they will take on Lebo — which lost its first game of the year at Burlingame Tuesday — at home on Thursday.
OLPE — 10; 9; 17; 11; — 47
MADISON — 7; 5; 7; 10; — 29
Olpe — D. Redeker (11, 5-11), Olsson (8, 4-5), Barnard (7, 3-8), Clark (4, 2-3), N. Redeker (2, 1-1), Cole (2, 1-1), Bailey (0, 0-1), Harris (0, 0-1).
Madison — Hoelting (12, 4-11), Harrison (9, 4-13), Wolfram (5, 1-5), Bro. Rayburn (2, 1-3), Turner (2, 1-2), Buettner (0, 0-3), Engle (0, 0-4), Bra. Rayburn (1, 0-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.