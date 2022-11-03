Lois May Hittel Morris of Emporia died November 2, 2022 at Sunflower Care Home in Emporia. She was 77.
She was an Army Corp/Army Military Police vet.
Services will be announced at a later date. Charter Funerals has the arrangements.
Updated: November 3, 2022 @ 4:54 pm
