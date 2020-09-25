Those looking to meet the fast-approaching 2020 U.S. Census deadline will have an opportunity to do so while earning some free food Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Panaderia Progreso and Tortas El Toro restaurants, 602 E. 6th Ave.
Hosted by USD 253 Migrant Education Program Director Patricia Saenz-Reyes and several other students and volunteers from the group, the event will include translation options for Spanish-speaking families or individuals wishing to file documents on their own. While the event will be especially tailored for Emporia’s hispanic and latino populations, all are welcome to attend. Those finishing the census on site will be awarded either a taco or a piece of sweet bread from their chosen establishment.
“I don’t know about you, but when somebody tells me there’s going to be free food at an event somewhere, I always think more about going,” Saenz-Reyes said. “But, filling out the census is important to do for our community members in general.”
In working closely with the U.S. Census Bureau, Saenz-Reyes learned that the average family of four in the state of Kansas accounts for nearly $80,000 of community revenue — be it for federally funded food or education programs, senior care services or other important area resources — by properly submitting census forms. Lyon County’s self-response rate of nearly 68% means there’s plenty of work to still be done, she said.
“I took on this project because of all the things the census helps with. In working for the school district, there’s so many things that we do for our families — from the free and reduced lunches, to special education and Head Start services — that are funded in-part through information from the census … Money for those kinds of things is left on the table when our community doesn’t respond to the census as best we can. It’s absolutely huge for us. If we have about 20% or 25% of people choosing not to respond, that could be millions of dollars that the Emporia community is not receiving.”
Saenz-Reyes also said the census was crucial for matters of political representation.
“In our country, we’re blessed to have a system where we can express our voices, but we need to make sure others know the voices exist to begin with,” she said. “Depending on how our state responds to the census overall, we could be losing representation in Washington, and we definitely can’t afford that. We need all the voices we can have to fight for us and what’s best for Kansas. If we don’t have that, outside people won’t vouch for our state on their own. So while this is important for Emporia, it’s also really important for our state, at large.”
Those with questions on Saturday’s event are encouraged to call Saenz-Reyes at 620-481-1858. For more information on the 2020 U.S. Census, visit www.census.gov.
