During this country’s effort to fight polio during the early 1960s, Emporia Lions Club provided leadership to deliver the Sabin oral polio vaccine to the Emporia community.
This vaccine, which was distributed in three phases, was given on cubes of sugar prepared by volunteer nurses in the community. Type 1 of the vaccine was administered Dec. 2 and 3, 1962; an Emporia Gazette article published Dec. 4 reported that more than 15,400 people were administered the Sabin vaccine in the program co-sponsored by Emporia Lions Club in cooperation with local doctors and nurses. In addition, 816 community volunteers helped at the four clinics set up for the project.
The Sabin Type 2 vaccine was administered Jan. 13 and 14 to 15,608 persons of all ages, including 178 people in nursing homes. The Type 3 vaccine was administered March 10 and 11 and was required for all, regardless of whether they had the earlier shots. Nearly 13,000 shots were administered on those two dates.
In a Gazette article published March 12, 1963, Lion President Calvin Garrison credited those organizations participating in the vaccine effort: Emporia Board of Education and staff, National Guard Armory personnel and Company B, College of Emporia, Emporia State College, the City-County Health Department, the Medical Society, County Superintendent of Schools, the nurses organization, Boy Scouts, press and radio and amateur radio club members.
Publicity and promotion was arranged by the Lions Club and Junior Chamber of Commerce. Lion Arthur J. Ericsson was chairman of the event.
Activities sponsored by Lions during the early 1960s included sponsorship of a family at Christmas, a nurse’s scholarship, eyeglasses for the needy, sponsorship of a boy to Boys’ State, and two Little League baseball teams. Lions also sent a high school student to participate in Lions State Band and sent donations to a Boy Scout Troop, local science fair, Student Exchange Program and the Emporia Scholarship Foundation.
The early 1960s found the Emporia Lions Club with a large membership that continued to make contributions to the Emporia community.
