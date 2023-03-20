Linda Colleen Johnson Mar 20, 2023 Mar 20, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Linda Colleen Johnson of Emporia died Thursday, March 16, 2023 at her home. She was 67.Guests will be received at 1:00 p.m., March 23, 2023, at Charter Funerals which has the arrangements. 