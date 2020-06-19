Lyon County is inching closer to 500 cases of the novel coronavirus after public health officials reported five more positives and five more recoveries Friday afternoon.
The latest numbers bring the county's totals to 485 cases overall, with 444 recoveries and six deaths.
There are currently 34 active cases and four current hospitalizations.
Statewide, Kansas has reported 12,059 cases from 91 counties with 254 deaths reported as of 9 a.m. Friday.
Lyon County has the eighth most recorded cases of COVID-19 in the state.
(1) comment
The graph paints a pretty positive picture of the situation, although I wonder if Lyon County Public Health Officer needs to be working on why Lyon County has the eighth most recorded cases as this is nothing to brag about. Seriously, many, to include businesses, look at the local newspapers when deciding to relocate. Ah, not looking good! I can see reporting this, but front and center, take a look at what the town would look like to someone judging it from the news presented. Need more positive things front and center, and the COVID 19 situation is getting better, and could be presented in a better manner as it has greatly improved.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.