Lyon County Public Health said in a statement Saturday afternoon that it is, at this time, recommending public school districts remain open based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.
The includes USD 253 - Emporia Public Schools, USD 252 - Southern Lyon County and USD 251 - North Lyon County.
The statement reads, in full:
"Lyon County Public Health in partnership with Lyon County Unified School Districts 251, 252, 253 and based on the Center for Disease Control Considerations for School Closure at this time is recommending the Lyon County school districts USD 251, 252, 253 remain open.
"Briefly stated, the Center for Disease Control recommends, 'Factors for Consideration for School Closure Closing schools early in the spread of disease for a short time (e.g., 2 weeks) will be unlikely to stem the spread of disease or prevent impact on the health care system, while causing significant disruption for families, schools and those who may be responding to COVID-19 outbreaks in health care settings. It may also increase the impact on older adults who care for grandchildren. Waiting to enact school closures until at the correct time in the epidemic (e.g., later in the spread of disease) combined with other social distancing interventions allows for optimal impact despite disruption.'
"We will be following the Center for Disease Control guidelines and will be re-evaluating once a presumed positive case has been received from a school district.
"By working together, each one of us has an opportunity to minimize the spread of disease. Everyone should be using protective measures which include washing your hands for at least 20 seconds, covering your mouth when you cough, avoid touching your face, mouth, and eyes and stay home when you are sick."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.