Pamela J. Helums of Emporia died on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at her home. She was 57.
Pamela was born on September 30, 1961 in Nevada, Missouri the daughter of Roy E. and Mildred R. Smith Helums. She was married but happily divorced the last 35 years.
Surviving family members include: sons, Jason Gritz and spouse Toni Houts of Nevada, Missouri, and Derek Bahr and wife Ashely of Emporia; daughter, Michelle Molloy of Topeka; sister, Peggy Shane and husband Dale of Emporia; grandchildren, Dani Houts, Jason Gritz, Jr., Holly Wilson, Dominic Wilson, Kenerson Molloy, Isiah Bahr, Drew Bahr, Andrew Wood, Bentley Bahr.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Pamela the last several years worked for Walmart in Emporia as a stocker and before that at Dolly Madison.
Cremation is planned with a private memorial service at a later day. Memorial donations to the Emporia Friends of the Zoo can be sent in care of the funeral home. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
