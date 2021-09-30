Lyon County Public Health officials are uncertain what to expect as temperatures cool down and flu season sets in this year.
During a public health report given at the Lyon County Commission's Thursday morning action session, LCPH officer Dr. Ladun Oyenuga and LCPH administrator Renee Hively reported that it would be difficult to predict what this winter will look like.
Last year saw a significant reduction in flu cases as a result of the county's mask mandate, but now that masks are no longer required in most public spaces, things might be different this time around.
However, although masks will be less prevalent this winter, Oyenuga said that the last 18-plus months of living through a pandemic has shaped the manner in which many people interact in ways that could potentially reduce the spread of both the flu and COVID-19.
“A lot of people have consciously or unconsciously changed their behaviors, whether they’re wearing masks or not,” she said. “A lot of people are washing hands regularly, they are sanitizing more frequently than they were doing prior to now. A lot of people are trying to avoid gathering, especially once it starts getting cold. We’re hoping for a mild flu season.”
But Hively also added that schools no longer have the reduced numbers they did last year and that two of the three schools in Lyon County do not have mask mandates, which could play a key role in the spread of illness.
“I can see either a mild or back up to probably normal flu season,” she said.
Hively -- who is also the CEO of Flint Hills Community Health Center -- said that to help minimize the effect of the flu, FHCHC will hold a drive-thru flu vaccine clinic from 7:30-4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8. The event will take place at FHCHC and cars are to drive through the west side awning to begin the process.
“After Oct. 8, Flint Hills Community Health Center will have flu vaccine available on a walk-in basis as well, so if you missed the drive-thru flu clinic, you’re welcome to walk in and get vaccinated as well,” she said.
Hively said that FHCHC continues to provide daily walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations, with the Pfizer shot being given on Tuesdays and Thursdays and Moderna on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Additionally, local providers have begun to deliver Pfizer boosters to eligible individuals. Those who can receive the booster must have completed the Pfizer series at least six months ago and be either 65 and older or 18 and older and have underlying medical conditions, work in high-risk settings or live in high-risk settings.
Oyenuga said that the Pfizer vaccine booster is the only one that is currently approved and that the Johnson & Johnson booster may be approved in January while the Moderna booster could receive approval even more quickly.
In other business, the commission republished its 2022 budget to reflect increases in the road and bridge fund and the multi-year fund.
The road and bridge fund grew from $6 million to $6.7 million. County Controller Dan Williams said that there are no pending expenses but that the fund was already at budget and needed to be given room to account for increased material costs and other unforeseen expenses.
The multi-year fund was amended to $3.4 million after previously being set at nearly $2.6 million. Similarly, there are no pending expenses for the multi-year fund but Williams said it would be wise to increase the amount to allow for anything that might come up.
The commission held a public hearing in regard to the republication of its budget but no one showed up to comment.
The changes to the budget were approved by a 3-0 vote.
The commission also passed an updated password policy pertaining to city staff computers to increase security.
(2) comments
I doubt if we will have a flu season this year. It supernaturally disappeared last year. Or were all the flu stats recorded as Covid? Hummmmm. It will happen again.
It almost disappeared thanks to mask wearing and social distancing, along with school and business closures, but it certainly didn't "supernaturally disappear" like you've been brainwashed to believe... and I suspect this flu season will also be less severe due to continued mask-wearing. Why would you think "flu stats were recorded as covid"? A positive covid test is required for a person to be added to the covid tally...
