A DNA test is being used to determine who might have died in a fiery head-on crash west of Eureka.
“This is the first time I've ever done it,” trooper Brett Goins with the Kansas Highway Patrol admitted Tuesday from Chanute. “Most of my partners have never done it, either.”
The crash occurred Thursday night, Aug. 4, one mile west of Eureka on U.S. 54. The driver of a car died when he crossed the center line and crashed into a cattle truck.
Goins said attempts to identify the driver by using dental records were a “no-go.” But a potential relative of the victim contacted the KHP.
“We did get a DNA test from a possible daughter,” Goins said. It's being conducted this week, with hopes that a positive identification can be made by early next week.
“It's very rare,” Goins added. “It's been a nightmare, trying to get it sorted out.”
The driver of the cattle truck, Harry Wunderlich Jr. of Piedmont, received treatment for injuries at Greenwood County Hospital. Troopers estimate 28 head of cattle died in the crash.
