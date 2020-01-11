Seven non-profit organizations in the greater Emporia area will start 2020 on a much brighter note as they receive a total of $21,899.38 from the Emporia Community Foundation’s Grants Committee.
The ECF Grants Committee selected grants for innovative projects and programs based on meeting changing community needs in the areas of health, social service, education, recreation and cultural affairs.
“This year the ECF Grants Committee received 18 grant applications totaling over $147,000 for projects in the greater Emporia area.” ECF Executive Director Becky Nurnberg said. “The Committee carefully considered each application and the potential impact for the community. It took several meetings, but they arrived at seven awards that will help provide the selected non-profit organizations support for various projects they might otherwise be unable to offer to the people they serve. The grants will go for ventures that are as diverse as the communities the non-profits represent.
“In reviewing the applications, the Grants Committee decided to fund a request from the Family Life Services,Inc./Shiloh for snow removal equipment, but decided the need was immediate, and they actually needed bigger equipment than they had requested. The Grants Committee worked with our local Tractor Supply Store to provide bigger and more equipment than requested. The ECF Board approved the funding of the grant request from the Out of the Blue Fund, which was made in early December, just in time for the first snow fall.”
The 2020 grant process began with applications submitted during the month of September. ECF has one grant cycle to allow for greater efficiencies and to be more impactful for the recipients and the community. Organizations receiving funds through the 2020 application process will receive their checks in January. Grant applications for next year will be available at www.emporiacf.org later in the year.
Grant recipients, their planned activities and award amounts are as follows: Resource Center for Independent Living, Inc. partial funding to replace an old computer at the Resource Library in Emporia - $800.38; the Strong City Preservation Alliance, Inc. partial funding to create an upscale mobile restroom - $1,800; the Helping House of Osage County, funds to install an ADA compliant automatic door to the pantry location - $3,426; the Wabaunsee County Historical Society and Museum, partial funding to install two heat pumps and accessories in the annex of the museum - $5,000; the Family Life Services, Inc., funds for lawn care and snow removal equipment - $3,038; the Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland, funding to purchase a traverse climbing wall and telescopes - $650 and the Emporia Senior Center, funds to address the mechanical issues of the non-functioning walk-in cooler - $7,185.
