D. Duane Clinton, 86, died March 14, 2021, at Chase County Care and Rehabilitation, Cottonwood Falls. Duane was born May 4, 1934, in Emporia, to Hyatt S. and Cora (Wrightman) Clinton. Duane enjoyed leather work, remote controlled airplanes, spending time with his family and playing video games. He was a proud United States Navy veteran.
On August 11, 1958, he married Winifred “Winnie” Cline in Cottonwood Falls. They shared 51 years of marriage before her death on December 30, 2009.
Duane is survived by: children, Cheryl Clinton of Strong City, Jerry Clinton and wife Charlotte of Emporia, Daphne Miller of Topeka, Linda Henry of Missouri; 21 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; brother, Gerald Clinton; and children, Michael Clinton, Sonny Mahoney, and Edna Foehner.
Cremation has taken place.
Private family graveside service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Duane Clinton Memorial Fund, in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
