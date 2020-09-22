Mary Louise Woody Melhorn

Mary Melhorn, 91, died September 16, 2020, at Larksfield Place Health Care Center in Wichita, KS. Mary was born in Oakland, CA, to Carl and Mary Woody.
She earned a Bachelor’s degree with a double major in Music and Education from LaVerne College, CA. It was there she met J. Jack Melhorn, her husband of 71 years. Mary’s lifelong love of music started as a teenager, playing the piano at church and continued until retiring June 2019 after 40 years as organist at the Emporia Presbyterian Church. The family moved to Kansas when Jack became president of McPherson College. Mary enjoyed her role as “President’s Wife,” supporting family and college community activities. Throughout the years, she taught elementary school, continuing to teach after Jack’s retirement at Emporia State University. Mary was a faithful sister of PEO, docent at the William Allen White House and active in Retired Teachers, Tea & Talk, Camera Club, a Bridge group and a weekday morning coffee group with Jack. Mary graciously provided pipe organ lessons at the church to local ESU students. With a passion for knitting, she made beautiful Christmas stockings for the family and hundreds of prayer shawls. Mary was known for her dedication, quiet strength and steadfast support of family and friends.
Mary is predeceased by her husband, Jack Melhorn; parents; brother, Carl Woody; and grandson, Aaron Melhorn. Survivors include her sons and daughter, J. Mark (Katherine) Melhorn of Wichita, KS; Linda (Randall) Melhorn Gilbert of Newmarket, Ontario, and Kent (Ginna) Melhorn of Sugar Land, TX; her grandchildren, John (Julie) Melhorn, Hannah Melhorn, Connor Gilbert, Emily Gilbert, Mitchell (Mary Drake) Melhorn, Lexi (Tim) Smelcer, and Madison Melhorn; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Luke, and Eliza Melhorn; and other extended family.
No services are planned at this time. Memorial gifts may be made to Emporia Presbyterian Church, 802 Commercial St., Emporia, KS 66801. Downing and Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.