Goodcents Deli Fresh Subs will offer all dine-in and pick-up customers who wear a mask a free cookie. The offer will run through July 12.
“These are tough times for everyone and Goodcents wants to thank our customers for doing their part to keep our restaurants and communities safe,” said Chief Marketing Officer Arielle Long-Seabra.
Many of Goodcents’ 66 locations are in areas that require face coverings under local ordinance, though the offer is good at all restaurants
“We hope a free cookie helps sweeten the deal for our guests,” said Long-Seabra.
All Goodcents locations adhere to CDC guidelines as well as local ordinances, which include conducting employee wellness checks, rigorous handwashing, social distancing and consistent and robust cleaning and disinfecting. Goodcents restaurants have sneeze guards and require employees wear masks.
