“Tangled” and haircuts
Come to the Granada Theatre 5 - 7 p.m. today for a movie and back-to-school haircuts provided by Great Clips. A $5 donation is suggested.
Emporia Lions mobile screening
The Emporia Lions Club will provide free health screenings from 5 - 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Lyon County Fairgrounds. Screenings include visual acuity, sight, hearing, blood pressure and blood sugar.
Kicks4Kids
Grace United Methodist Church is once again giving away shoes to Emporia children. If families are having to choose between the electric bill and buying shoes or food and shoes, school counselors will make sure they get new shoes within the first couple weeks of school.
St. Catherine’s food sales
St. Catherine’s Church will be having its summer food sale Aug. 12 - 16 at 205 S. Lawrence St. Sales will start at 5:00 p.m. until food sells out each night.
The menu includes their famous tacos, burritos, tostadas, tamales and nachos. Drinks will be available for purchase and seating will be available.
Library parking lot closed
The Emporia Public Library’s east parking lot will be closed until further notice.
The book drop box that was relocated to the east end of the library parking lot will be relocated to the alley behind the library at the northeast corner where the dumpster is presently located. Residents will have to come through the alley to drop books off.
Any questions, call the library at 340-6462.
Clothing giveaway
Embrace Church will hold its next clothing giveaway from 1 - 4 p.m. Aug. 24 at 7 E. Fourth Ave.
The church has new and gently used clothes and shoes for men, women, and kids of all ages. Everything is completely free.
Just show up, grab a bag and whatever fits in the bag is yours.
Volunteers Needed
The Newman Regional Health Auxiliary is looking for volunteers. Those interested in opportunities available can contact Volunteer Coordinator Deborah Storrer at the hospital.
Call 343-6800, ext. 2525 or visit www.newmanrh.org/auxiliary.
USD 252 Honor Flight Lunch
Southern Lyon County USD 252 will host a spaghetti lunch to benefit the Honor Flight program from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Aug. 25 in the big community center in Hartford.
The menu includes spaghetti, garlic bread, green beans, dessert and tea or water. A freewill donation will be accepted.
