After weeks of discussion and a prior failed motion, the Emporia City Commission unanimously approved an increase in water tap fees on Wednesday afternoon.
The new fee for a 5/8-inch meter will be $550 (increased from $130) and the new fee for a 1-inch meter will be $575 (increased from $135).
The new fees are the result of a compromise that was reached in study session last week after a motion failed 2-2 on May 5 to raise fees to $1,100 and $1,150 respectively. Those proposed prices would have augmented the water tap fees so that the city broke even rather than subsidizing a significant portion of the cost on new taps.
The compromised numbers are 50% of the proposed numbers from May 5 and effectively satisfied those commissioners who believed the city shouldn’t be financing water taps and those who believed that the fees shouldn’t be raised so dramatically.
The commission also approved an ordinance to amend city codes to allow bicycles, electric scooters, skateboards and roller skates on city sidewalks.
The prior ordinance did not allow bicycles, skateboards or roller skates to be used on sidewalks in the downtown district. The newly approved changes will allow them — along with electric scooters — to be ridden on all city sidewalks.
However, there will be a provision that anyone operating them in a reckless manner could be fined up to $100, receive 40 hours of community service and have their vehicle impounded.
The impetus for the change was to allow the new electric scooters being brought in by Bird Rides Inc. to be ridden on Commercial Street sidewalks, as, by state law, they are not allowed to be ridden on state highways.
The commission also:
Proclaimed June 2021 as Zoo Month in Emporia.
Approved an ordinance to allow a beer garden at the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lyon County’s Big on the Block event on June 26.
Approved a utility easement between the city of Emporia and USD 253 for use by Evergy along Rindom Road to service Riverside Elementary School and the Early Childhood Developmental Center.
Approved the issuance of industrial revenue bonds to National Plaza & Lofts LLC and Preston Plaza & Lofts LLC.
So we're still losing money on the water taps and now it's not safe to walk on the sidewalk.
