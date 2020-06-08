Matthew Phillip
Quisenberry of Emporia died
on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at
his home. He was 25.
Matthew was born
on October 3, 1994 in
Emporia, Kansas the son of
LaDonna Magathan.
Surviving family
members include: mother and stepfather,
LaDonna and John Hensley of Emporia;
son, Roger Phillip Quisenberry of Emporia;
grandfather, Charles L. Magathan of
Emporia; sister, Jessica Magathan of
Emporia; nieces, Ayden and Teagan Hensley;
nephew, Eli Hinistroza.
He is preceded in death by his
grandmother, Ruth Magathan.
Cremation is planned with a memorial
service at a later date.
Memorial contributions in his name will
be designated at a later date and can be sent
in care of the funeral home. You can leave
online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.