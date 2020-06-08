Matthew Phillip Quisenberry

Matthew Phillip

Quisenberry of Emporia died

on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at

his home. He was 25.

Matthew was born

on October 3, 1994 in

Emporia, Kansas the son of

LaDonna Magathan.

Surviving family

members include: mother and stepfather,

LaDonna and John Hensley of Emporia;

son, Roger Phillip Quisenberry of Emporia;

grandfather, Charles L. Magathan of

Emporia; sister, Jessica Magathan of

Emporia; nieces, Ayden and Teagan Hensley;

nephew, Eli Hinistroza.

He is preceded in death by his

grandmother, Ruth Magathan.

Cremation is planned with a memorial

service at a later date.

Memorial contributions in his name will

be designated at a later date and can be sent

in care of the funeral home. You can leave

online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.