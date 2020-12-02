The Emporia Gazette
Emporia High School senior forward Hector Hernandez, Jr. earned another postseason honor over the weekend, becoming the only Spartan soccer player named to the Kansas High School Soccer Coaches Association’s list of All State 5A teams.
Hernandez earned first team honors, narrowly missing out on 5A Forward of the Year distinction to Maize South senior Raul Gerhardus. St. Thomas Aquinas captured the four remaining annual awards, earning honors for top coach (Craig Ewing), top midfielder (Drew Welch), top defender (Mitchell Farrar) and top goalkeeper (Cater Diggs).
A full list of 5A First Team honors is included below.
