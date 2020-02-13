Kansas Secretary of Commerce David Toland announced today the award of $300,000 in Community Development Block Grants to Emporia.
The city intends to use these funds to rehabilitate 14 homes for owned and rental units. The city has pledged $88,400 in matching funds.
“Quality of life is key to economic development,” Secretary Toland said. “This investment in critical infrastructure helps keep communities like Emporia competitive as they work to retain and recruit residents and businesses. Governor (Laura) Kelly and I are proud to support projects in rural communities across our state.”
The CDBG program allows the Department of Commerce to distribute federal funds to Kansas cities and counties looking to improve their communities.
CDBG funds are one of Commerce’s primary tools in supporting the state’s small, predominantly rural communities. Each community awarded has a population less than 50,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.