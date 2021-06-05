Colorado singer songwriter, Angela Perry is teaming up with local musicians, Brickhorse for a summer concert at Bourbon Cowboy to benefit Ashley Rodak. Rodak is facing a mountain of ongoing medical bills in her battle with leukemia.
The special concert is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, July 18 at the Bourbon Cowboy in downtown Emporia.
“I will be dedicating a new song to Ashley during the concert with video of us working together in the studio,” Perry said.
There is no set ticket price. A suggested donation of $5 will be accepted at the door. Additionally, silent auction items and a 50/50 raffle are planned with all proceeds going to offset Rodak’s mounting medical bills.
Perry met Rodak while teaching at Hartford High School.
“I was the volleyball coach and Ashley was always the player who encouraged the team, I really admired that about her,” Perry said.
After moving to Colorado to pursue a career in music, Perry kept in touch with her former students and friends via social media. She reached out to Rodak after reading about her diagnosis. They continued to communicate and eventually collaborated on new music.
“I’m excited to debut this song with Ashley and am grateful for the support from Brickhorse and the Bourbon Cowboy to generously give of their time to help with these medical bills,” Perry said.
The debut of Sunflower Child, Perry’s original song inspired by Rodak’s journey with leukemia will be part of the afternoon benefit activities on Sunday, July 18. The doors at Bourbon Cowboy will open at 2 p.m. with the benefit show scheduled from 3 - 6 p.m. Tickets are not required and guests of all ages are welcome. Children under 18 years of age need to be accompanied by a parent.
Information about Angela Perry’s music can be found at www.angelaperrymusic.com
