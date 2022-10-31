Paula Jean Standley, 79, of Emporia, Kansas died Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Newman Regional Health in Emporia.
Paula was born August 30, 1943 in Emporia, the daughter of Alfred Eugene and Una Mae (Crumb) Baillod. She worked as a paraprofessional at Emporia area schools. Paula was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church.
On November 5, 1961 Paula married James Earl Emley in Emporia, they later divorced. She then married Marvin Standley on August 6, 2005 in Emporia. He died July 26, 2011. Paula is survived by daughters, Robin Emley of Emporia, and Rhonda Emley (Neal Rupe) of Enid, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Jordan Frederiksen (Dylan), Jenna Peterson, and Janae Wayman (Matt); and great-grandchildren, Maverick Frederiksen and Miles Frederiksen. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Edward Baillod.
Cremation is planned. No services are planned at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Buffy Animal Welfare Group and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made thru: www.robertsblue.com.
