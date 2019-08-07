Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Monday
Investigative case, 500 Mechanic St., 8:16 a.m.
Criminal threat, 800 Merchant St., 8:39 a.m.
Illegal burning, 900 Grand St., 9:50 a.m.
Non-injury accident, W. 9th Ave. and Merchant St., 2:19 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 700 E. 12th Ave., 2:31 p.m.
Lost property, 900 E. 12th Ave., 3:03 p.m.
Non-injury accident, Constitution St. and W. 7th Ave., 4:36 p.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 7:18 p.m.
Investigative case, 900 Merchant St., 11:25 p.m.
Sheriff
Monday
Investigative case, 400 Mechanic St., 1:34 p.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Monday
Theft - late report, 500 Mechanic St., 9:08 a.m.
Hit and run, E. 6th Ave. and Sylvan St., 11:08 a.m.
Criminal damage, 2900 W. Hwy. 50, 9:01 p.m.
Theft - late report, 2800 W. Hwy. 50, 9:07 p.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
