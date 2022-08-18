Irvin D. LeClear, 90, passed away at his home in Emporia on August 16, 2022. The son of Roy Irvin and Ella Mae (Mabery) LeClear, Irvin was born in Meade, KS on July 2, 1932. He married Verlene Maye Smith on November 20, 1954.
Irvin retired from Emporia State University as Assistant Director of Printing Services after 36 years. He was on the Advisory Committee and guided the development of the Graphic Arts Program at Flint Hills Technical College Advisory Committee. Irvin was a Navy veteran, serving as a lithographer with top secret clearance at the Pentagon.
Irvin was a storyteller, photographer, genealogist, licensed realtor and fix-it man. He loved spending time with family at their farm and Lake Kahola cabin.
He is survived by his wife; children, Michael LeClear (Nancy), Brad LeClear, and Linda Horton, all of Emporia; 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; and a brother, Donald LeClear of Ashland, KS. He was preceded in death by his brother, Everett LeClear.
Memorial services will be held August 18, at 11 am at the Emporia First Church of the Nazarene. Public visitation will begin at 10 am. Military burial will be at 1 pm at Graceland Cemetery in Meade, KS on August 19.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Flint Hills Technical College Foundation for a Graphic Arts Technology scholarship or to the First Church of the Nazarene. Donations may be sent in care of Charter Funeral Home. A full obituary and online condolences are available at charterfunerals.com.
