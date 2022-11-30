Emporia State University announced more changes to its programs Wednesday afternoon, with the creation of a new undergraduate degree program within the Department of Social Sciences, Sociology and Criminology.
A new bachelor of science degree in history and government was created in order to "counter declining enrollments" in two programs. According to a written release, the degree program was approved by the Kansas Board of Regents this month and will launch next fall.
"This type of initiative is exactly what Emporia State needs as we work to build a university with a solid future," said ESU President Ken Hush. "Faculty in these programs saw data showing declining enrollment and designed a forward-thinking solution."
Hush announced a university-wide workforce management policy in September, during which more than 30 faculty were terminated — including in the Department of Social Sciences, Sociology and Criminology.
The new program, which merges political science and history, is divided into three components:
American History + Government, which focuses on U.S. history with classes on the presidency, U.S. Constitution and politics
World History + Government, with classes in European history, medieval history and China plus classes in comparative government and the Politics of Asia
Ideas + Institutions, with classes on a variety of different areas including political parties and constitutional law
Elective classes in a variety of disciplines in social sciences and sociology complete the program.
"The undergraduate program prepares students for careers in public service, politics, government and government relations as well as graduate programs in history, political science, law school and library science," the university said. "Adding Emporia State's public administration minor will prepare students for careers in public policy. Future plans include the possibility of internships in government relations and the legislature."
ESU said the department will continue offering "the robust bachelor of science in education degree in social sciences for students who want to enter the teaching profession."
"We are excited to be able to offer this new program which we believe offers the breadth of knowledge, in-depth study and hands-on learning experiences which will set up graduates very well for a variety of career opportunities," said Greg Schneider, Roe R. Cross Distinguished Professor of history and ESU government relations officer.
