While the newspaper industry lost one of its own treasures this past week, with the passing of Barbara White Walker, our family lost a mom, a wife of nearly 66 years, a “Gram” — mother, and a friend who filled a special place in each of our hearts.
Technically, she wasn’t my mother; she was my husband’s. And when I met her for the first time at The Emporia Gazette in 1997 she reminded me of the Queen of England. I almost felt the need to curtsy when I walked into her office. Proper, smart, confident, poised, assertive, and in-control … her presence demanded respect. Over the years I grew to adore her like my own mother and to love her as a friend.
She was one of my very favorite people.
And here are just a few reasons why:
Barbara loved her family fiercely. We always knew that. We didn’t see her as much as would have liked in recent years, but when we did it was quality time packed with really good, long talks and meaningful time together. Maybe it was her roots in the world of journalism, but she listened well. She asked good questions. She really cared about what others had to say. And, one of the best things about spending time with her: she was never in a hurry.
She knew how to have fun. Well into her 80’s she knew how to giggle, crack a joke (usually self-deprecating) and lighten the mood when necessary. She was also silly, irreverent at times (which we loved) and never afraid to push the boundaries (which we also loved.) I enjoyed being around her.
She was smart as a whip, well-read and always up to date on current events. Especially in the early years and new to the family, I figured out quickly that dinner with the Walkers meant I better be prepared to discuss what was in the newspaper that day.
She was opinionated. We learned over the years when it was best to just agree with her.
She had exquisite taste. From clothing to dining, to art, interior design and more, she never missed the mark. It may have been the product of her years growing up in the sophisticated culture of the Upper East Side of New York City, but I learned a lot from her in regards to “good taste.” Shopping with her is one of my favorite memories — and she loved to shop!
Something else I learned from her was in the field of writing and journalism. She was a gifted writer and editor and wrote for her father’s and grandfather’s newspaper for years. As aforementioned, she was an intimidating presence when I started working at The Gazette 26 years ago. I remember the first piece I wrote for the paper. With fear and trembling I walked it into her office to give it to her to edit. It came back with so many red ink marks that I hardly recognized it. ”Simplify!” she scribbled across the top and through all the unnecessary words in the piece. She was right. She taught me so much about the art and craft of writing for a newspaper. I will miss her feedback in the years to come. (I do know she would say there are entirely way too many words on this page devoted to her.)
Barbara left this earth on March 5 at 5:55 p.m. in Tucson, Arizona, a place she loved so much.
Although she leaves a significant void in my life, in our family’s and in the world of journalism, she will always be the “Queen” of my heart.
Rest in peace, B.
We love you.
