The Emporia Gazette
Harbor Freight has reached an agreement with the Flinthills Mall, mall manager Clarence Frye confirmed Thursday.
“I can say now that we have secured Harbor Freight as a tenant and look forward to their great success at the Flinthills Mall,” he said.
Harbor Freight is a tool and equipment retailer, headquartered in Calabasas, Cali., which operates a chain of retail stores, as well as an e-commerce business. The company boasts more than 1,300 retail locations employing more than 25,000 people.
The store will occupy the former Sears store located on the south side of the mall. Frye said the store front occupies about 16,700-square feet.
A new sidewalk has been installed in front of the store and work will soon be underway to improve the parking lot.
Frye said Harbor Freight has applied for its own construction permits, with work to begin on renovations as early as this summer.
“We expect construction to begin at the end of July with an opening in mid-October,” he said.
(1) comment
It’s about time for Emporian’s get something like this for their city! Welcome Southern Californian to the Midwest!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.