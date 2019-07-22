What’s your retirement plan?
Fifty-six percent of Americans admit they are unsure if their retirement savings will last their lifetime. Less than one-third have a retirement plan that guarantees lifetime income. And one in five Americans have nothing saved for retirement. These are staggering statistics, to say then least!
If you find yourself in any of the mentioned categories above, you might be asking yourself, what shall I do; where should I go for help? Let’s explore some potential solutions.
Some may suggest Wall Street is the answer. Wall Street will tell people the old saying, “greater the risk, greater the reward.” Well I disagree wholeheartedly!!! If you Google the definition of “risk,” it has nothing to do with reward. Potential loss and injury is the definition.
I suggest you take the guesswork out of retirement. Annuities can fund your retirement through guaranteed principal protection, tax-deferred growth, and INCOME that you can not outlive! Allow me to help you design a personal ALL-SEASONS PORTFOLIO — a portfolio that guarantees retirees upside growth potential with downside protection of loss. It will also provide retirees monthly income that last as long as they do, greatly reduces fees, and will give them the peace of mind and security that will allow them to sleep well at night.
I often ask my prospective clients one simple question...do you want to be rich, or absolutely, positively sure you’ll never be poor? My primary focus is the latter part of that simple question, and all my current client could attest to that claim!
Call me for a free, no obligation, retirement income analysis. Let me help you CRASH PROOF your retirement. Remember, retire smarter and happier....retire with CB Financial!!!
