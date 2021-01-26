Jennie Ruth (Weltha) Whittington, 89, of
Emporia, KS, passed away early January 21, 2021
at Newman Regional Health.
Jennie was born on August 27, 1931 in Reading, KS to parents Martin and Hazel Ruth (Dewitt) Weltha. She graduated from Reading High School. Jennie was a homemaker and was known for her excellent cooking and made-from-scratch pies. She always had her family’s favorite, Bubble Bread, ready when her grandkids came over. She loved her kids, but her grandkids were what really made her smile. She briefly worked at IBP in Emporia, before deciding to dedicate her time to family and helping to raise her grandchildren.
Loving memories live on in the hearts of her four children, Regena Wysocki (Mike), Rusty Whittington, Randy Whittington (Cheryl), and Roger Whittington, all of Emporia, KS; one sister, Norma Weltha of Emporia, KS; 9 grandchildren, Dano & Tanja Wysocki of Orlando, FL, Bailey & Craig Burghart of Topeka, KS, Callie & Jonathon Bartholonew of Newton, KS, Dakota Whittington of Emporia, KS, Dara Wysocki of Emporia, KS and Brandy Whittington of Emporia, KS; 2 great-grandchildren, Tyler Smith and Taylor Alvardo; and countless other family and close friends.
Jennie will be laid to rest next to her husband, George Clyde ‘Red’ Whittington, at Reading Cemetery during a private family committal.
A public celebration of life will be held later in the year, COVID permitting.
