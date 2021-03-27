The For the People Act, also known as HR1 and S1, will improve our democracy by making our election system more free, fair, and accessible to all eligible Americans. This legislation will restore the Voting Rights Act, provide automatic voter registration and same day registration, eliminate dark money in our elections, end gerrymandering, and restore transparency in our government. The League of Women Voters of Emporia joins with voting rights groups around the country in our enthusiastic support of the For the People Act.
This legislation enshrines into law what all Americans know: that everyone deserves a voice in our democracy. Full, equal enfranchisement is fundamental to our nation. It is imperative that every voter believe in the security and integrity of our elections. It is irresponsible for officials like Secretary of State Scott Schwab to imply that the very systems Homeland Security relies upon to issue Real IDs are somehow less than secure merely because oversight for the department falls under an elected official from the opposite party. We find it particularly disappointing given Secretary Schwab’s calm voice of reason throughout the 2020 election cycle. Surely, it was never his intent to dismantle all of his previous efforts with an ill-advised partisan jibe.
The US House passed the For the People Act and we now call upon our senators to support this transformative bill. Senators Moran and Marshall must show their dedication to a strengthened democracy that works for all. They must vote in favor of the For the People Act. Further, we call on all elected officials to immediately desist from politicizing the very foundation of our election processes.
Respectfully,
Teresa Briggs
League of Women Voters of Emporia president
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.