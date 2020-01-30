Police & Sheriff

Incidents Reported

Police

Tuesday

Juvenile runaway, information redacted

Traffic stop, 1600 W. South Ave., 1:03 p.m.

Warrant activity, 400 Mechanic St., 1:12 p.m.

Traffic hazard, 300 Weaver St., 2:19 p.m.

Animal bite, 400 Neosho St., 2:28 p.m.

Fire - illegal burning, 800 Union St., 6 p.m.

Traffic stop, E. 9th Ave. and Cottonwood St., 6:10 p.m.

Disorderly conduct, 700 W. 6th Ave., 6:50 p.m.

Domestic disturbance, information redacted

Domestic disturbance, information redacted

Simple assult, 1200 W. 12th Ave., 7:41 p.m.

Warrant - arrest, 400 Mechanic St., 10:47 p.m.

Wednesday

Criminal threat, 20 Merchant St., 2:48 a.m.

Non-injury accident, 3100 W. Hwy. 50, 5:58 a.m.

Sheriff

Tuesday

Animal bite, 2000 Road M, 9:27 a.m.

Non-injury accident, 2200 Burlingame Rd., 5:23 p.m.

Thefts & Vandalism

Police

Tuesday

Criminal damage, 900 Congress St., 2:54 p.m.

Burglary - vehicle, 500 Mechanic St., 4:05 p.m.

Burglary - vehicle, 1200 Cottonwood St., 4:54 p.m.

Burglary - late report, 1000 Garfield St., 4:57 p.m.

Theft - vehicle, 400 Elm St., 9:16 p.m.

Courts

Grace K. Miller, 711 Eastgate Plaza Dr., Careless driving, leave scene of unattended collision, Jan. 13

Maria Rivera, 1302 East St., No driver’s license, Jan. 15

Valdimir Hernandez, 921 Pheasant Ridge, Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, Jan. 27

Eva M. Hutcherson, 1007 Mary St., No proof insurance, defective check taillight, Jan. 28

Christie M. Smith, 628 W. 5th Ave., Open container in public, Jan. 28

Santiago Hernandez, 930 Graphic Arts Rd., No driver’s license, illegal tag, Jan. 28

Animals

Pet Patrol

To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Animal emergency

For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.

Emporia Animal Shelter

Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.

Emporia Veterinary Hospital

Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.

Lottery

For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.