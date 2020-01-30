Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Tuesday
Juvenile runaway, information redacted
Traffic stop, 1600 W. South Ave., 1:03 p.m.
Warrant activity, 400 Mechanic St., 1:12 p.m.
Traffic hazard, 300 Weaver St., 2:19 p.m.
Animal bite, 400 Neosho St., 2:28 p.m.
Fire - illegal burning, 800 Union St., 6 p.m.
Traffic stop, E. 9th Ave. and Cottonwood St., 6:10 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 700 W. 6th Ave., 6:50 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, information redacted
Domestic disturbance, information redacted
Simple assult, 1200 W. 12th Ave., 7:41 p.m.
Warrant - arrest, 400 Mechanic St., 10:47 p.m.
Wednesday
Criminal threat, 20 Merchant St., 2:48 a.m.
Non-injury accident, 3100 W. Hwy. 50, 5:58 a.m.
Sheriff
Tuesday
Animal bite, 2000 Road M, 9:27 a.m.
Non-injury accident, 2200 Burlingame Rd., 5:23 p.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Tuesday
Criminal damage, 900 Congress St., 2:54 p.m.
Burglary - vehicle, 500 Mechanic St., 4:05 p.m.
Burglary - vehicle, 1200 Cottonwood St., 4:54 p.m.
Burglary - late report, 1000 Garfield St., 4:57 p.m.
Theft - vehicle, 400 Elm St., 9:16 p.m.
Courts
Grace K. Miller, 711 Eastgate Plaza Dr., Careless driving, leave scene of unattended collision, Jan. 13
Maria Rivera, 1302 East St., No driver’s license, Jan. 15
Valdimir Hernandez, 921 Pheasant Ridge, Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, Jan. 27
Eva M. Hutcherson, 1007 Mary St., No proof insurance, defective check taillight, Jan. 28
Christie M. Smith, 628 W. 5th Ave., Open container in public, Jan. 28
Santiago Hernandez, 930 Graphic Arts Rd., No driver’s license, illegal tag, Jan. 28
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
