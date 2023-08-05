Wanda J. Priddy, 91, died August 1, 2023, at Lakeview Village in Lenexa, KS. She was born May 15, 1932, in Tescott, KS, to Albert W. “Bert” and Edna (Batcheller) Christenson. Wanda was raised by her Aunt Mary (Batcheller) and Uncle Ralph Disney in Bennington, KS.
Wanda attended Bennington High School, graduating in 1949. Wanda married Earl K. Priddy on June 7, 1949 in Denver, CO. They shared 59 years of marriage, with work posts across Kansas in Abilene, Lincolnville, Cottonwood Falls, Goodland, and Kiowa. They raised three children and were blessed with nine grandchildren before Earl died on May 26, 2009. Wanda was an accomplished musician, serving as the organist and pianist for many churches, including United Methodist Churches in Kiowa and Cottonwood Falls.
She is survived by her daughter, Ellen Lynch of Franklin, NC; brother, Larry Watts and wife Jenny of Salina; nine grandchildren: Timothy Priddy, Christopher Priddy, Erik Priddy, Matthew Priddy, Kenneth Lynch, Dorothy (Lynch) Pruett, Amy (Collett) Connolly, Ryan Collett, and Mary Collett; 28 great grandchildren; 7 great great-grandchildren; and her cherished nieces, Sheelah (Watts) Stoddard, Sandra (Watts) Milburn, and Sharon (Watts) Cooper.
Wanda was preceded in death by her husband and parents; Aunt Mary and Uncle Ralph Disney; brothers, William Christenson and Norman Watts; son, Dale Priddy; and daughter, Linda Priddy.
Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, August 11, 2023, at Faith Methodist Church, 18 Oak St., Cottonwood Falls, KS, with Pastor Kim Shank officiating. Burial will follow in Bazaar Cemetery. No visitation is planned. Memorial donations may be made to the Chase County Senior Center or Faith Methodist Church in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
