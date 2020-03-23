Many local churches are going online as social distancing guidelines and quarantines are pushing faith communities around the world into new avenues of worship.
It’s a move that local pastors say they are doing to keep faith and hope alive during a time when people need it most.
Emporia Friends Church Pastor Charity Sandstrom said it was important to her that her congregation still be able to gather during this time.
“We’re not alone in this crisis,” she said. “God goes with us, and our faith doesn’t end if we can’t meet in a building. It’s a really important time for us to be checking on our neighbors, checking on our community members, and it’s a really important time for us to find ways to connect with each other, even if we can’t connect in the same way that we’ve always done.”
Sandstrom said her congregation will be using Zoom — a video and audio conferencing app available on smartphones and computers — to hold services. The platform was preferred to other “live” interfacing options because it is more interactive, she said. The church held its first Zoom service on Sunday.
“We have a small congregation and I wanted us to have the ability to take prayer requests or for someone to share what’s going on in their life,” Sandstrom said. “That’s not as available on other platforms. On Facebook Live, that’s available by chat, but not everyone in our congregation uses Facebook, so even if it was recorded and posted elsewhere, it would be a recording and you wouldn’t have that sense of togetherness and community.”
Sandstrom said Emporia Friends Church routinely records its sermons and posts them online to YouTube, so using Zoom was not a completely new concept. Still, the Zoom service is a shortened gathering that does not include the music that would normally be a part of the in-person gathering.
“We don’t have a license for the online streaming of music,” Sandstrom said. “We will have services with no music, or with very minimal public domain music used, which changes the structure of our services. In most Protestant services, music has a very prominent place throughout the service such as taking up the offering. Well, we won’t have the offering obviously, because there are no offering plates. So, it takes some juggling and considerations of what we can do online.”
Pastor Phyllis Stutzman of Emporia Presbyterian Church said she had been thinking about the possibility of holding virtual services based on conversations with colleagues around the country before church elders decided changes needed to be made to ensure the safety of the congregation and community.
“I was able to say, ‘Here are some ways we can continue worship in sacred cyberspace without having to disrupt the worshipping life of our community,’” Stutzman said. “We don’t regularly stream our services, so it was something we’ve really had to think about.”
The church held a virtual service Sunday, which was then uploaded to YouTube. They plan to do the same on March 29.
Stutzman said some changes had to be made to the service in order to “streamline” the service. What hasn’t changed is the scriptures and messages planned for the services, although the sermons that go along with them are no longer what she thought they would be.
“The basic shape and trajectory of the Lenten season has, so far, stayed the same,” Stutzman said. “Scripture is applicable no matter what’s happening. Otherwise, it wouldn’t be sacred to us over these last 2,000-plus years. As each sermon evolves, am I planning to preach exactly what I was planning to preach when I sketched all of this out three weeks ago? No, that took a turn.”
Stutzman said it’s her hope that faith in God can help people through a difficult and uncertain time.
“None of us know exactly what’s happening and everything changes so rapidly,” she said. “Everyone is feeling that to a degree, but we’re all in this together. We’re doing this together, and maybe you can’t drop by the church and walk into the office and maybe we can’t go have lunch at Casa Ramos or Bobby D’s or Radius, but we have our Zoom network, we can talk on the phone, we can chat, we can be on Facebook. We live in an incredible age where we can be together even when we are far apart.”
Messiah Lutheran Church is also offering alternative worship services, both with a drive-in service at the Lyon County Fairgrounds as well as a Facebook Live broadcast. Messiah’s church council and board of elders are using the framework used during the church’s longstanding drive-in Easter services at 9 a.m. each Sunday through April 5.
“We know other churches have canceled in-person services. Some are offering virtual alternatives, but not all can,” Pastor Eddie Hosch said in a press release. “We invite anyone who wants to worship with us to join us.”
“We need everyone to stay in their cars in order to show love and respect for everyone’s health and well-being,” Hosch said.
The service is broadcast through KVOE radio. Then, at 11 a.m. Sunday, a service with contemporary worship music will be shared through Facebook on the church’s Facebook page.
“There will be five or so of us presenting the full service in an empty sanctuary,” Hosch said in the release. “The congregation will be anyone who wants to tune in from where they are.”
Embrace Church Pastor Mark Adams said the pandemic had forced church leadership to make tough decisions regarding the church’s upcoming services and clothing giveaways. With those in-person events on hold for now, Adams said the church will meet using the Zoom platform at 6 p.m. Sundays.
“Our building is not the church,” he said. “Meeting together at a building is not the church. We are the Church. Historically, the Church is at its best in times of crisis and emergency. This will be no different. We are a Church that meets for Emporia, not just in Emporia. As this situation continues to evolve, we will have the opportunity to help, to serve, to minister. We must not miss this opportunity to be the hands and feet of Christ. Emporia, we are with you.”
For those who are feeling uneasy and fearful, Adams said to take time in prayer.
“My advice would be to find peace through prayer in Christ, maintain calm, stay connected to other people and look for ways to be an encouragement,” he said.
My Lutheran Church in Green Valley, AZ is live-streaming and posting audio and video on our website now, we hope to have an Easter SonRise in the parking lot. I have fond memories of Pastor Ashbrenner at Messiah Lutheran preaching Christ's victory in all kinds of weather. I used a hand counter at the entrance to 50-S Drive-In many years, and can still smell the cinnamon rolls! Mic Houghton
