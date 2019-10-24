The Northern Heights High School Family, Career and Community Leaders of America is hosting a charity walk to raise money and donations for Children’s Mercy.
The walk will be held from 2 - 4 p.m. Sunday at Americus City Park.
NHHS Sophomore and FCCLA member Abbey Johnson said participants have the chance to win some great prizes during the event by earning raffle tickets for every four laps they walk. Raffle tickets can also be purchases for $5 each or $20 for six. Prizes include a $50 gift card for El Lorito Mexican Restaurant, a pet bed donated by Petsense, a toy John Deere tractor and more.
Johnson said each year the group competes in the Students Taking Action with Recognition competition.
“These are competitive events in which members are recognized for proficiency and achievement in chapter and individual projects, leadership skills, and career preparation,” she said. “This year, we decided to focus on a service activity and complete our competitive event while trying to impact as many kids as we could.”
The group decided they wanted to do something for children who were hospitalized by raising money and collecting donations. The items requested by Children’s Mercy include children’s movies (rated G - PG), puzzles and board games, art supplies, stuff animals, fleece and material for making pillows and blankets, nail polish, toys and more.
“Items like these are important because we are donating to children while they are in the hospital [so] they have something to do and to continue to be comfortable,” Johnson said. “Not all of the kids can be super active, and not all of them are bedridden. The varied levels of activities these kids are capable of means that a wider variety of items can be utilized. When we spoke with Children’s Mercy, they were the most excited about the event as a whole, and are looking forward to getting some of these items before the holidays.”
FCCLA reached out to area businesses and Johnson said they were overwhelmed with the amount of support they have received. While students have been working hard to reach out to businesses between school, extracurriculars and sports, there are still some they haven’t been able to connect with.
“Our main roadblock has been that many businesses have their contact person there during the week while we are at school,” Johnson said.
Johnson said there is still time for businesses to donate items or money, and they welcome all of the support they can get. A booth will be set up during the walk where people can drop off donations.
In addition to the walk, the Emporia Arts Center’s Artmobile will be on site with some activities. There will also be pumpkin painting, games on the basketball court and playground, and some adult games as well.
In the event of inclement weather, the walk will be moved inside to NLC Elementary School, 804 6th St., Americus.
“We cannot wait to see everyone there,” Johnson said.
