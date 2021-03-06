Emporia High School seniors Margarita Alvarez and Crisitian Aguilar were recently crowned the Winter Sports Queen and King.
The celebration took place during the Spartans’ home game against Topeka West on Feb. 19.
Other candidates were Natalie Duncan, Taryn West, Kaitlyn Ayer and Emily Leihsing, Tanner Hale, Nicholas Thomas, Joel Cedillo and Taylor Moorman.
