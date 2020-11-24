Wanda Willene Phillips, 86, of Emporia, Kansas died Saturday, November 21, 2020.
Wanda was born August 9, 1934 in Wakenda, Missouri the daughter of William and Minnie (Bahr) Miller. She worked many years for the phone company and retired in 1985 from the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service after many years. She was a member of the St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Emporia.
On November 3, 1954 Wanda married Robert J. Phillips. He died August 6, 1987. She is survived by her son, Robert L. Phillips and wife Penny of Emporia; and grandson, Luke A. Phillips of Emporia. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a granddaughter, Krystal L. Phillips.
Cremation is planned, with services at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hand-In-Hand Hospice or Emporia Animal Shelter and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
