No Farmers Market today
The Emporia Farmers Market will not hold a market today due to the Great American Market. Several market vendors will have a booth on Commercial Street during this event. Saturday markets will resume 8:30 - 10:30 a.m. Sept. 21 at Seventh Avenue and Merchant Street, and will feature the Master Gardeners’ Sick Plant Clinic. Customers are encouraged to bring plants or photos to the Master Gardeners’ booth where they will identify, diagnose, and share best practices.
Rummage sale
The Emporia Presbyterian Church will have its annual rummage sale 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. today. All proceeds will go to local missions. Vintage popular sheet music and linens, lots of books, toys, kitchen items, fabric and just about anything else you can think of will be available.
Ice cream social
The Neosho Rapids United Methodist Women will hold their last Ice Cream Social of the summer 5:30 p.m. today in the community building. There will be homemade ice cream, pies, cakes and sandwiches are available for a free-will donation. Baked goods will also be available for sale. The Bazaar quilt will be on display, and will be given away during a raffle at the Church Bazaar on Sept. 28.
Emporia celebrates the Flint Hills
at Great American Market
Emporia Celebrates the Flint Hills will provide some entertaining surprises at the Great American Market from 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. today in downtown Emporia.
Vintage baseball
Come out to the Howe House, 315 E. Logan Ave., from 1 - 4 p.m. Sunday for vintage baseball. The game will be Cowtown vs. Emporia. Bring a blanket or chairs and maybe a nice little picnic to be transported back in time with a vintage baseball game.
Gov. Kelly to speak
at Constitution Day
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly will be the keynote speaker at this year’s Constitution Day celebration at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Emporia State University. Since 2012, Emporia State University has hosted high school students for speakers and breakout sessions to teach about the U.S. Constitution.
Seats at the keynote in Webb Hall are reserved for the high school students and sponsors attended. Limited overflow seating is available in Preston Family Room, 2nd Floor, Memorial Union. The keynote will be livestreamed at livestream.com/emporiastate/events/8797773.
100th anniversary celebration
The Miller United Methodist Church will celebrate its 100th anniversary Sept. 29 at the church. Worship brings at 10 a.m., with dinner served at noon in the church fellowship hall. Dinner is free, but reservations are requested by Sunday and can be emailed to ds4jfarm@satelephone.com or by calling 620-344-2280. An anniversary program is scheduled for 2 p.m. with a reception to follow.
Free American Sign Language classes
The American Sign Language Club of Emporia is once again offering free ASL classes to the community 6:30 p.m. Mondays through Sept. 30. All ages and abilities welcome. Classes will take place upstairs in the Memorial Union on the ESU campus. For more information follow @aslofemporia on Facebook.
Soup supper
The North Lyon County Senior Center in Allen will be holding its annual Soup Supper, Pie Auction and Quilt Raffle from 5 - 7 p.m. Sept. 23. They will be serving sandwiches, a drink and homemade desserts along with chili and vegetable beef soup. A free-will donation is requested. The pie auction will start at approximately 6:15 p.m.
Olpe UMC supper
The Olpe United Methodist Church will host a supper 5 - 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at the church. The menu includes pulled pork or brisket, cheesy potatoes, calico beans, mac and cheese, relishes, homemade desserts and side dishes. Come and eat and enjoy fellowship for a free-will offering.
Questions? Call 620-475-3780 or 343-5544.
