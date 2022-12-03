COVID, influenza and RSV cases are increasing across the county according to local health officials.
“We’ve had a sharp increase in influenza and our COVID numbers are still remaining high,” Newman Regional Health Chief Nursing Officer Heather Aylward said. “And we’re still having a lot of RSV.”
While it’s still pretty early in the season to see, she added, NRH has seen an uptick in cases across the board — and an unusual increase in RSV in adults.
The illnesses are also spreading among children.
“Schools are going to see higher levels, just because they’re kind of in a group setting,” Community Health Manager Melissa Smith said. “RSV is typically more of the younger kiddos under two that we’re seeing.”
Smith added that both RSV and influenza can be very serious for the immunocompromised, the elderly population and young children.
That is also evident in the number of hospitalizations. Aylward said those numbers are growing by the day.
“And it’s usually multiple,” she added. “We’re seeing more, not just COVID, they’ll have COVID and influenza or COVID and RSV.”
Health officials recommend basic infection control measures to help protect yourself and your family this season — from hand washing and hand sanitizer to wearing a mask in group settings or staying home when you feel sick.
“I think a lot of people are doing really good at testing for COVID, and then just thinking they’re fine and going out in the community and they could have influenza or RSV, they’re not testing for other things,” Aylward said. “So we need to make sure if you’re sick, that just because your COVID negative, you still maybe stay home until you’re asymptomatic.”
It is also still a great time to get vaccinated. Flu and COVID vaccines are available at Newman Regional Health, CareArc and participating pharmacies.
“I would definitely recommend getting a vaccine if you haven’t had it yet,” Aylward said.
For young children, CareArc still has vaccines and boosters available.
“We do still have both of the baby boosters available for everybody over five,” Smith said. “And then the regular vaccine for those over six months.”
To make an appointment to get vaccinated, call Newman Regional Health at 620-343-6801 or CareArc at 620- 342-4864 or schedule an appointment at a local pharmacy.
