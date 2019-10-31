Soup-a-Palooza
This year’s Soup-a-Palooza fundraiser for the Emporia Farmer’s Market is 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Anderson Building features a variety of homemade soups and desserts. This year, the event will also showcase live music by Sapphire Son-Cory Anderson, and silent auction items. All proceeds from the event assist market operations and community outreach projects.
Dine-in bowl $4, take-home container $6, and desserts $2 each. Complimentary water, tea, and locally-roasted coffee will also be available. Sponsored by Capitol Federal Foundation and Frontier Farm Credit.
Volunteer work day at Pioneer Bluffs
The next volunteer work day at Pioneer Bluffs starts at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 9 at the site in Matfield Green. The day begins with coffee in the Granary. Volunteer tasks vary from physical to nonphysical activities. Come out to help celebrate and preserve the ranching heritage of the Flint Hills.
Each volunteer workday ends with a free lunch. Contact Executive Director Lynn Smith for more details at 620-753-3484 or lynn@pioneerbluffs.org, or visit pioneerbluffs.org.
Rural Street trick or treat
The fourth annual charity drive on Rural Street is 5 - 9 p.m. tonight. This year’s trick or treat will benefit the Emporia Animal Shelter.
Please bring any of the following to the tables at 12th Avenue and Rural Street by the barricades on Halloween night: kitty litter, kitten milk replacement powder, laundry detergent, bleach, cat and dog toys, cat and dog treats, dishwasher detergent, hand sanitizer, liquid dish soap, liquid hand soap, trash bags, blankets, towels, pet beds and more.
Give treats to get treats at Rural Street.
Soup and Pie
Delicious fare will be served at the Republican Annual Soup and Pie Supper from 5 - 9 p.m. Sunday at the Emporia Senior Center, 603 East 12th Ave, Emporia. Included in the evening will the meal, a pie auction, and guest speakers. This Sunday fundraising event is expected to be a great evening.
Diabetes education support group
A new Diabetes education support group that will assist attendees’ efforts with their diabetes care or their friend or family member will be held quarterly, with the first meeting taking place at 7 p.m. Tuesday at in the Newman Conference Center at Newman Regional Health (Enter Canopy C at north entrance off 12th Avenue.)
The speaker will be Wilma Malone speaking about holiday cooking. No RSVP necessary and the event is free to the public.
Christmas assistance
The Salvation Army has started to take appoints for Christmas assistance signup. Applications will be accepted Nov. 4 - 27 by appointment only.
All applicants will need to bring: a photo ID, case summary printout from DCF (legal documentation with child’s birth date must be provided if not in DCF printout) or proof of all household income for all adults living in the home (including most current paycheck stubs for one month, social security, etc.), proof of all persons living in the home, proof of age for children in the home, proof of Lyon County resident if not on ID.
Come prepared with the following information: Accurate sizes of child’s clothing, underclothes and shoes and specific gift suggestions. Families and seniors who qualify for Christmas assistance receive food for holiday meals and gifts for children 16 years and younger.
