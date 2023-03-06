The USD 253 Board of Education meeting will be held on Tuesday evening this week, to allow district staff the opportunity to attend state basketball.
Board members are set to discuss a bid on the partial roof replacement at the high school, purchasing a glass kiln for EHS, signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the City of Emporia for school crossing lights around the district and the takeaways from the KSDE Safe and Secure Schools Conference in Manhattan.
The board will also receive a program highlight for Riverside Elementary and recognize this year's Kansas Teacher of the year nominees and Master Teacher award.
Three executive sessions are also planned, for superintendent evaluation, negotiations and to consult with an attorney.
The USD 253 Board of Education will meet on Tuesday, March 8 at 6 p.m. at the Mary Herbert Education Center.
